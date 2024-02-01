Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels is set for a medical at Nottingham Forest.

Forest have agreed a £6million deal with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg for the 31-year-old Belgium international. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sels is flying to Nottingham to complete a deadline day medical.

Romano tweeted: "Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Matz Sels as new goalkeeper, here we go! Strasbourg to receive fee around €6/7m as deal has been completed. Sels, flying to Nottingham for medical."

Sels made 14 appearances for Newcastle during the 2016-17 Championship season but quickly fell down the pecking order behind Karl Darlow after several poor performances between the sticks. The goalkeeper missed the opportunity to play in the Premier League for Newcastle as he was loaned out to Anderlecht following promotion and subsequently sold to Strasbourg for £3.5million.

Sels joined Newcastle in 2016 for around £6.5million from Gent, which was a club record signing for a goalkeeper prior to Nick Pope's arrival in June 2022 for £10million.

Despite a difficult spell on Tyneside, Sels has established himself in Ligue 1 as Strasbourg captain while also earning six-caps for the Belgium national team.