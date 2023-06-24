Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, for a fee which could be worth up to £68.5m.

Speaking to Italian media, Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso revealed the transfer fee and confirmed his player is close to joining Newcastle.

“When such an important offer is received it is difficult to refuse both for the club and the player,” he said.

“On the player side, we have reached an agreement, Milan and Newcastle are defining the last details , a question of bonuses and technical details, bureaucratic things. Once this is done, he will undergo medical examinations in the next few days.”

With one arrival almost confirmed, here are the latest rumours around which player might be next through the door to bolster Eddie Howe’s side.

Palace want ‘seriously big’ Andersen offer

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in recent days but Danish media report the London club will have to receive a ‘seriously big offer’ to consider letting the Dane leave Selhurst Park.

Tipsbladets report interest in Marc Guehi from Tottenham Hotspur could make a deal for Andersen difficult, as the club will not want to lose both of their first-choice central defenders in the same summer.

Newcastle’s interest is said to be in the early stages, as they eye a left-back as well as completing a deal for Tonali.

Leeds put £40m price tag on Adams

It will cost £40m for Newcastle or any other Premier League to sign United States captain Tyler Adams from Leeds United.

The Athletic reports the Elland Road outfit are keen to double the fee they paid for the player last summer. Aston Villa are said to hold a strong interest in the midfielder, while Liverpool have been loosely linked.

