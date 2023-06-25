Martin Dubravka made his Champions League debut, aged 21, for Zilina, his hometown club.

And the goalkeeper, now 34, is excited by the prospect of a return to the competition with Newcastle United following last season's fourth-placed finish.

Eddie Howe wants to keep Dubravka at Newcastle for the 2023/24 campaign.

“I rate Martin very highly," said United's head coach. "It’s been difficult for Martin to get the game time that he wants.

“But we need as good a squad as we can have gone into a season where we’re going to have loads of games. If Martin were to stay, I think he’ll get a lot of football.”

Dubravka, 34, recalled from a loan at Manchester United last season, had an "open conversation" with Howe about his future late last season.

And Dubravka admitted late last month after playing against Chelsea that he still wants to be "part of the team" ahead of the club's first Champions League campaign in 20 years.

Martin Dubravka makes a save in a Champions League fixture between Zilina and Olympique Marseille in November 2010. (Pic: Getty Images)

"I have played in the Champions League," said Dubravka, who lost his place to Nick Pope last season following the England international's move from Burnley. "I played against Chelsea (in the Champions League).

"So I know that it’s a completely different mood. I think the fans, they'll see that. The whole city will be absolutely mental. It’s an incredible achievement for the whole club, for the lads.

"For myself as well, because, as I said, I’m still want to be part of the team. So it's going to be interesting for everyone because, obviously, everyone wants to be involved."

Howe has told Dubravka, under contract for two more years, that he will have more opportunities to play if he stays at the club.