Yasir Al-Rumayyan has set out his bold vision for Newcastle United.

The club, which was taken over in late 2021 by a consortium led by Amanda Staveley when it was in the relegation zone, finished fourth last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, chairman Al-Rumayyan, also governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), wants the club, which will compete in the Champions League next season, to push even higher up the table.

Reflecting on last’s season, Al-Rumayyan said: “It's a great achievement to start with.

“Did we expect to do that? Yes. We have the ingredients for success. We have the will. We want to achieve the best positions we can.

“(We) have the right people in management – the technical director (Dan Ashworth), the manager (Howe) – and we have the right players. To top it all, we have a great fanbase."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrates with chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan the club secured Champions League football. (Pic: Getty Images)

New revenues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al-Rumayyan believes success will breed success at United, which is 80%-owned by PIF.

And the commercial deals which are being signed – Saudi Arabian firm Sela are the club's new front-of-shirt sponsor – will allow more money to be spent on players in future transfer windows.

“If you have the right people, and the will, and the right processes and funds, if you put all these together, I think it's a great recipe for success, and that's what we're achieving right now," said Al-Rumayyan.

“Finishing in the top four, our revenue is increasing. Remember, you have to work within the Financial Fair Play framework, so the more revenue we will have, the more players we'll have ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then the Champions League will add more revenue for us. The sponsorship is improving, and that’s more funds and more revenue.

“If you put all these things together, I think we should have an ambition and aspiration to be No.1.”

'Magical moment'

Al-Rumayyan, wearing a suit lined with black and white stripes for an interview with NUFC TV, described his first visit to St James’ Park as “one magical, electrical moment for me".