Newcastle United are set to name Jonny King as the club's new senior physio. King, who worked under Newcastle boss Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth, is set to join from Championship side Leicester City, according to Training Ground Guru. King will replace Danny Murphy, whose departure as head physio was confirmed by Newcastle last month.

Murphy joined Newcastle in October 2022 following spells at Charlton Athletic, England Under-21s, West Ham United and Crystal Palace on a consultant basis. He left the club following an extended period of paternity leave. King spent almost a decade at Bournemouth with Howe and Jason Tindall but left The Cherries in 2021 before joining Leicester as first team rehab physio.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle have been experiencing an injury crisis in recent months with the number of absent players often into the double figures at any given stage. In recent matches, The Magpies have lost Joelinton until the end of the season with a thigh injury while Alexander Isak picked up a groin problem during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on January 30, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

The likes of Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson and Nick Pope are currently recovering from lengthy spells on the sidelines. Striker Callum Wilson has also missed the last four matches due to a calf issue but is understood to be closing in on a return along with Barnes.