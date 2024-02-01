Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign former Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

A deal worth around £6million has been discussed with Forest already agreeing terms with the 31-year-old Belgium international, according to The Athletic. Sels made 14 appearances for Newcastle during the 2016-17 Championship season but quickly fell down the pecking order behind Karl Darlow after several poor performances between the sticks.

Sels is understood to be keen on the move to the Premier League. The goalkeeper missed the opportunity to play in the English top flight for Newcastle as he was loaned out to Anderlecht following promotion and subsequently sold to Strasbourg.

Forest are hoping to reach an agreement with the French side this deadline day with the Premier League side ready to fly Sels in for a medical as they look to strengthen their options in goal.

Despite a difficult time at Newcastle, Sels has been able to rejuvenate his career at Strasbourg. He currently serves as captain and has earned six caps for Belgium during his time at the club.