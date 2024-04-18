Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has emerged as a potential transfer target for Newcastle United this summer. Dewsbury-Hall has enjoyed a good season with the Foxes, has been named in the Championship’s team of the Season and was nominated for the Player of the Season award.

However, Leicester have yet to secure promotion back to the top-flight and their precarious position in regards to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean even if they do achieve promotion, they could be forced to sell some of their prized assets. Dewsbury-Hall is among those that could be allowed to leave and with reported interest from St James’ Park and Tottenham Hotspur - there are plenty of suitors for his signature. Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 25-year-old this summer with previous quotes from Dewsbury-Hall hinting that Old Trafford may be his preferred destination should a bidding war emerge for his signature: “I used to always watch Man United when I was two, three (years old) because my family supported them," Dewsbury-Hall told LCFC TV. “I think one of my earliest memories was watching Scholes and Giggs when they were in their prime.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking back in January about the midfielder, Foxes boss Enzo Maresca revealed he did not want to lose Dewsbury-Hall but admitted it was in the hands of the club’s owners on whether or not he will be sold. Maresca said: “I don’t want Kiernan to go – ask the club if we need to sell or no. The only way we can do something is to sell players. I don’t think that Kiernan’s future was about this game. Kiernan is a Leicester player, hopefully he can play in the next game.

“Here, he showed once again he is in love with the club, if something will happen now, I don’t know. He cares about the club and he has 10 goals this season, probably for the first time in his life, these kind of things, people don’t give the right importance to and it’s not a good thing.”