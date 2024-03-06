Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sven Botman believes he is getting back to his old self for Newcastle United after three months on the sidelines with a knee injury. Botman suffered an ACL injury in September but bizarrely managed to play on for two more matches before breaking down. Newcastle struggled to diagnose the issue as surgery was considered but Botman eventually recovered and returned to the starting line-up in late December.

When asked if he was aware the injury would be so serious, Botman said: "Well, I played with it, so at the time, no!

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really underestimated it. I've never had such a big injury before, luckily, but it's really difficult to get back, to get used to things - bodies around you, the speed of the Premier League, the quality that opponents have.

"It's not as easy as everybody thinks. When you're back fit, everybody thinks that you are directly the old Sven again. I took a bit of time and some games and minutes, but I think I'm getting back to my old self."

Newcastle United trio Tino Livramento (left), Fabian Schar (middle) and Sven Botman (right). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Botman has started Newcastle's last nine Premier League matches but was rested for the FA Cup trip to Blackburn Rovers following the 4-1 defeat at Arsenal with Eddie Howe feeling the defender would benefit from more time on the training pitch. The 24-year-old's performances have been scrutinised with Newcastle conceding 23 goals in eight games following Botman's return to the starting line-up.

But after being rested, Botman returned to help United keep a clean sheet with a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. And the Dutch defender is confident his injury won't have any lasting effects as he continues to get back up to speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is quite hard to get back in your rhythm again," Botman told the club programme. "I expected myself to be at my best in the first game I started again, but that's not possible.

"That's what I realise now - hopefully not for the next injury - but it was a good lesson for me, that I can't expect myself to get right back again in the first game to a good level.