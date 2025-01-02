Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of one defender currently being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United will hope to have a much busier January window than last year where they signed only Alfie Harrison from Manchester City. Whilst financial restrictions are set to have an impact again this month, there will be some wiggle room and money to spend in the market if they are able to offload one or two players.

Whilst a winger will likely be the main target for the club during the window, centre-back may also be a position they are keen to strengthen during January. Fabian Schar, who turned 33 in December, has entered the final few months of his current deal with a long-term replacement for him likely to be one of the club’s priorities in upcoming windows.

Newcastle were frustrated in their attempts to sign Marc Guehi this summer and whilst they could reignite their interest in him this month, it’s likely the finances on any deal for Guehi would mean that it can only be completed in summer. In the meantime, AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

The Magpies were very interested in Tomori’s teammate Malick Thiaw during the summer window, but instead turned their attention towards Guehi. Tomori, meanwhile, has been in and out of the first-team at the San Siro and had reportedly been listed as someone they could look to sell this month.

However, with Paulo Fonseca’s job at the club unstable, Tomori may be tempted to stay and fight for his place if a change of management takes place. Certainly, that’s the view of Fabrizio Romano who shared an update on the defender’s future.

“No news on this so far.” Romano told Give Me Sport. “Tomori’s future depends on Sergio Conceicao now, as he was not a key player under former manager Paulo Fonseca. Let’s see what Milan decide to do now with their new manager.”

Tottenham Hotspur, who the Magpies face on Saturday lunchtime, have also been linked with a move for the former Blues defender amid a growing injury crisis.