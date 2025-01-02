Newcastle United suffer fresh double blow ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash - injury return dates
Eddie Howe’s side comfortably defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night courtesy of two early strikes from Alexander Isak and Joelinton. It was an almost perfect night at the Theatre of Dreams, barring a suspension for Fabian Schar who will not be able to feature this weekend and an injury to Kieran Trippier which forced him off the field.
Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur:
Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury
Lascelles has been sidelined since March after picking up an ACL injury. He remains the club’s captain and a very important figure within the squad, despite his injury. Lascelles is slowly returning to fitness but remains a few weeks away from being available for selection. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25
Sven Botman - ACL injury
Botman has had a couple of training matches and a run-out with the Under-21’s in recent times as he enters the final stages of his recovery from an ACL injury. Seeing the Dutchman back in the first-team will be a huge boost for Howe and one that has been eagerly-anticipated for nine months.
Whilst Botman will likely not be thrown straight into the starting XI, injuries and suspension in defence may mean he is part of the matchday squad that travels to north London at the weekend. Estimated return date = Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 04/01/25
Emil Krafth - broken collarbone
Krafth broke his collarbone in November and has been out of action ever since. He has returned to light training and could be available for selection in the not too distant future. Estimated return date = Bromley (h) - 12/01/25
Callum Wilson - hamstring injury
Wilson has suffered a fresh setback and will be out of action for the next couple of months. Wilson is likely to miss all of January with a return in February/March most likely for the striker. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25
Nick Pope - knee injury
Pope suffered a knee injury during their defeat to Brentford last month and has not been seen in action since. Howe has admitted that Pope’s injury is a ‘difficult’ one to put a timescale on. Howe said: “He’s doing okay.
“He was given a time frame initially where he got to rest and a couple of injections and his knee was feeling better. Quite when he’ll be fit is still a difficult one.” Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 15/01/25
Fabian Schar - suspended
Schar was shown his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season against Manchester United and will be suspended for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Schar will also miss the first-leg of their semi-final against Arsenal due to a separate Carabao Cup suspension. Estimated return date = Bromley (h) - 12/01/25
Kieran Trippier - leg injury
Trippier was withdrawn during the second-half of their win over the Red Devils on Monday night after suffering a leg injury. Hopefully he is available to face his former club. Estimated return date = Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 04/01/25
