Geordie Journos Liam Kennedy, Jordan Cronin and Dominic Scurr discuss Newcastle’s trip to Germany, Eddie Howe’s press conference and Callum Wilson’s latest injury blow and where his future lies amid summer transfer and fitness uncertainty heading into the new season.

Wilson is into the final year of his contract and missed Saturday’s 3-1 win SpVgg Unterhaching at Adidas Headquarters in Herzogenaurach with a back issue.

Newcastle head coach Howe explained: “Callum has just gone to see a back specialist just to have a little procedure on his back.

“It’s just something [Wilson] has been feeling a little bit so we’re just getting it checked out.”

When asked if Wilson would be available for the 2024-25 Premier League opener against Southampton on August 17, Howe responded: “Let’s see.”

Wilson was limited to just 12 starts in 2023-24 but ended the campaign with a respectable 10 goals to his name.

Discussing Wilson in the latest Geordie Journos episode, the conclusion was that Newcastle need to sign a striker this summer regardless of whether the 32-year-old stays at St James’ Park or not.

Jordan said: “It’s that big frustration that just seems to go on and on and on with Callum Wilson and the older he gets, will these injury problems ever go away? I don’t think they will.

“Regardless of Callum Wilson’s future it’s clear that whatever happens, Newcastle need to go out and sign a centre forward in this transfer window.

“What do you do with Wilson? If it was up to Eddie Howe, you’d keep him in and around the squad and play him as much as possible because Eddie Howe loves Callum Wilson and has made no secret of that. But he’s so unreliable which is the big frustration for me so that’s a priority [to sign a striker].”

Liam added: “Callum Wilson has been an outstanding striker for Newcastle United in my opinion but his reliability and his body has failed him which is a shame. It will be tinged with sadness the day he does leave.

“There is an absolute need to make sure they get somebody in because taking a load off Alexander Isak is the only way forward. Whether that be sidelining Callum Wilson with someone else in the squad or replacing him wholly is an absolute necessity.”

For more on Wilson and the latest Newcastle United news, watch the Geordie Journos every Monday at 10:30pm on Shots! Freeview channel 276 or catch up on demand over at shotstv.com.