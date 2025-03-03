Eddie Howe has been handed a number of selection headaches ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in less than a fortnight’s time.

Anthony Gordon’s red card and likely suspension, coupled with fresh doubts over Lewis Hall’s fitness have thrown Howe’s plans for the Carabao Cup final into chaos. Hall and Gordon seemed nailed on starters for their trip to Wembley, but neither may now feature.

Add to that mix doubts over Sven Botman’s fitness, a potential shift in system and game plan following their defeat at Anfield less than a week ago, and a trip to West Ham between now and then, and there is plenty for Howe to ponder ahead of the showcase event on Sunday 16 March.

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s most likely starting XI for their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday 16 March. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka came back into the team on Sunday and with just one game between now and their trip to Wembley, he seems to be the favourite to start the final.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier has had a mixed spell in the first-team this season, but was a key player during their semi-final second leg win over Arsenal last month. If they do shift to five at the back, then he may be drafted in to start with his leadership skills, something that his team will rely on at Wembley.

Fabian Schar

Schar thought he had won it late on Sunday, only for SAOT to deny him a winner. He scored against Liverpool at St James’ Park back in December and will be keen to deliver a performance this time around.

Sven Botman

Botman doesn’t have long to get himself back into the team and match fit. But if there is a chance of him being fit, then surely he is a shoe-in to play in the final, particularly if Howe opts to deploy three central defenders.

Dan Burn

Burn has been a reliable pick in the centre of defence and a shift to a back five at Wembley may help him and the rest of the defence deal with Liverpool’s attacking strengths.

Tino Livramento

If Hall is not deemed fit enough to play at Wembley, then Livramento may play at left wing-back to nullify the threats of Mohamed Salah. Hall did that brilliantly at Anfield and Livramento has all the attributes necessary to do it at Wembley if required.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali could be the key to success at Wembley. The Italian has played in huge matches and is a calming and effervescent presence in the midfield that could unlock the game for his side.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will walk out at Wembley with dreams of ending the night lifting the Carabao Cup trophy aloft. The Brazilian hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks but he will want to put in a real captain’s performance when his side needs him.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy struggled to make an impact in attacking areas against the Reds last week, but did play an important role defensively.

Alexander Isak

Isak didn’t play at Anfield in midweek in what some believe may have been a poker move by Howe. He was fit enough to start against Brighton on Sunday though and returned to the scoresheet with a stunning penalty. If Isak is on form at Wembley, then Newcastle United have a chance of victory.

Joelinton

Joelinton returned to the starting lineup against Brighton and will want to build his minutes against West Ham next week before the final. With Gordon likely suspended, the Brazilian may be asked to play on the left-wing and offer great defensive support for whoever plays behind him.