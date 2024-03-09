Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are 'nailed on' to make Lewis Hall's loan move from Chelsea permanent at the end of the season.

The Magpies have a £28million obligation to buy the 19-year-old who has made just one Premier League start during his loan spell. He will become the club's record signing for a teenager, smashing the £8.5million fee paid to Sporting CP for Hugo Viana back in 2002.

While Newcastle's obligation to buy Hall is subject to performance-related criteria, it is set to be hit by the end of the season despite the player's lack of first-team opportunities. It has been almost two months since he last featured for Newcastle in a competitive match, but the criteria is based on the club's league performance rather than the player's.

And when asked if Hall signing permanently was 'nailed on' this summer, head coach Eddie Howe said: "Yeah, I think so.

"That's why I'm preparing for him to be here long term and I'm delighted with that because he has many qualities that we're looking for.

“In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years. He was always brought in with a long-term view, not a short-term signing. He is a long-term signing.

"We have always believed in him and his quality and we have been working really hard with him on his game. He’s a really talented lad.

"He’s got a couple of things to continue working on as all the players have. I believe in him. My vision for him is he will be at Newcastle for many years."

Hall has started both at left-back and on the left-wing for Newcastle this season. But the teenager regularly played as a midfielder during his time with Chelsea's academy.

"I wouldn't necessarily label him 100 per cent a left back," Howe added. "I think he's a very talented player. I see him as a left-back but he can play a few other positions, as other players in our squad can.

"So he can play midfield and I've used him wide this year. But I'd say left back long term is probably going to be his best position."