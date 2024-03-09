Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defender Matt Targett could make his long-awaited return from injury at Chelsea on Monday evening (8pm kick-off).

Matt Targett returned to full training this week and is back in contention after four months out with a hamstring injury. With Kieran Trippier out injured and Lewis Hall ineligible to feature against his parent club, Targett is likely to return to the bench for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Matt is working his way back to full fitness," head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette. "If there was a situation where we needed him desperately, I think he could play now but I still think he needs a little bit more training time.

"That's not to say he won't be involved in the game but he's done well, had a full week of training and is getting closer."

Targett will be Newcastle's latest injury boost after Howe recently welcomed Joe Willock, Alexander Isak and Elliot Anderson back from spells on the sidelines. While Newcastle did suffer an injury set-back last time out against Wolverhampton Wanderers with Trippier forced off with a calf issue, Tino Livramento, who came off the bench and scored in the 3-0 win, is set to come into the side at right-back.