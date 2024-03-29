Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been over two and a half months since Lewis Hall last featured for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old has recently returned to Tyneside following international duty with England Under-20s. Hall impressed during his time with the Young Lions as he came off the bench and played in midfield during the 3-1 win over Czech Republic, grabbing two assists.

Hall also came off the bench in Newcastle's previous match against Manchester City in the FA Cup. The Magpies lost the game 2-0 with the teenager playing the final half-hour in a left wing-back role.

Hall is currently on loan at Newcastle from Chelsea which will be made permanent at the end of the season for £28million. But the youngster has been limited to just one Premier League start and seven substitute cameos so far this campaign.

A change of system at Manchester City last time out saw Newcastle play with five at the back, a formation which head coach Eddie Howe believes lends itself well to Hall's skillset.

“Yeah, I think [five at the back] is something we’ll look at, definitely," Howe said. "I liked it against Manchester City, defensively we looked pretty good. I think the two goals we conceded were unfortunate, both deflections.

“Certainly [for] Lewis left wing-back is a position he’s excelled in, that’s the position he played the majority of the time for at Chelsea last season.

"Yeah I was pleased with him when he came on, it was a difficult situation. I’m sure he’ll get game time between now and the end of the season."