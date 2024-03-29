Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United's match at home to West Ham United on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). Rob Jones will be the referee for the match at St James' Park as The Magpies return to action following the international break. Jones has officiated three Newcastle matches this season with his last game coming in a 1-0 win for Eddie Howe's side against Manchester United in December.

Jones was also referee for Newcastle's 3-0 win over Man United in the Carabao Cup in November and the 1-0 league defeat at Manchester City in August. While Jones has avoided any major controversy in his games in charge of Newcastle this season, his decisions saw Nottingham Forest file a formal complaint earlier this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Jones sent off Forest defender Willy Boly in a 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth in December for a second bookable offence. He was also on VAR duty when Forest saw Joe Worrall sent off and Manchester United awarded a late penalty in a 3-2 defeat back in August.

Jones was in charge for Eddie Howe's first game as Newcastle head coach in November 2021 against Brentford as the sides drew 3-3 at St James' Park. The Magpies have since won each of their last five home matches with Jones as referee.

Jones will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Wade Smith with Darren Bond as fourth official. David Coote will be on VAR duty assisted by Eddie Smart.