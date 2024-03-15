Lewis Hall set for rare appearance ahead of permanent Newcastle United transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley will represent England in the Under-20 Euro Elite League this month.

The Newcastle United duo have endured contrasting campaigns with Miley given far more game time than expected and Hall far less. Injuries have led to 17-year-old Miley playing 25 times for Newcastle so far this season, making 19 starts.

Meanwhile, Hall has been limited to just four starts in all competitions this season and has only played more than 45 minutes on one occasion, during the 3-0 win Carabao Cup win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in which he scored.

Hall hasn't featured for Newcastle since the 3-2 defeat against Manchester City two months ago. But he is set for a run-out with the England Elite League Squad for the upcoming fixtures against Poland and Czechia on March 22 and March 26 respectively.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Newcastle from Premier League rivals Chelsea. The Magpies have an obligation to make the loan permanent for £28million at the end of the season subject to performance-related criteria.

While that criteria is yet to be hit, The Gazette understands that it will be by the end of the season. And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has maintained Hall is part of the club's long-term future despite a lack of first-team opportunities this season.

Lewis Hall (L), Lewis Miley (C) and Aidan Harris (R) of Newcastle United inspect the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League Group F match between AC Milan and Newcastle United FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

When asked if Hall signing permanently was 'nailed on' to happen this summer, head coach Eddie Howe said: "Yeah, I think so.

"That's why I'm preparing for him to be here long term and I'm delighted with that because he has many qualities that we're looking for.

“In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years. He was always brought in with a long-term view, not a short-term signing. He is a long-term signing.

"We have always believed in him and his quality and we have been working really hard with him on his game. He’s a really talented lad.