Newcastle United’s goalkeeper situation has been a big talking point this summer.

The Magpies have started the 2024-25 campaign with five senior goalkeepers having signed John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer. Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and have reportedly reignited their interest in the final days of the summer transfer window.

United head coach Eddie Howe has admitted that goalkeeper exits are a possibility before Friday’s 11pm deadline with uncertainty surrounding Martin Dubravka and Vlachodimos. Dubravka has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park since Nick Pope’s return from injury but a deal is yet to materialise.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Meanwhile, Vlachodimos’ future is up in the air after being left out of Newcastle’s first three matchday squads of the season. The Greek international only arrived from Nottingham Forest in June as part of a deal that saw Elliot Anderson head in the opposite direction.

When asked why Vlachodimos had been left out of Newcastle’s matchday squad so far, Howe stated: “He’s fighting for his place.”

At the moment, it seems the former Benfica goalkeeper’s place is behind 37-year-old Ruddy who was released from a Birmingham City side relegated from the Championship. Ruddy has been named as Newcastle’s substitute goalkeeper in each of the last two matches with Dubravka out with a concussion.

Max Thompson travelled with the squad to AFC Bournemouth before heading out on loan to Chesterfield while Mark Gillespie travelled as a reserve goalkeeper for the Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Trafford was also omitted from Burnley’s squad for their 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 21-year-old still travelled to Molineux as he warmed-up with Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green but was not invovled in the match.

The Magpies saw a £16million bid for Trafford rejected by Burnley back in June. It is understood the England Under-21s international had already verbally agreed personal terms to make the move to St James’ Park but Newcastle have not raised their offer.

In order for Trafford to make the move to St James’ Park, one or more-likely both of Dubravka and Vlachodimos would have to leave the club in the final day of the transfer window.

United head into deadline day having made just two outfield additions so far this summer in free transfer Lloyd Kelly and 21-year-old back-up striker Will Osula.