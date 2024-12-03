Ligue 1 club set demands for 18-cap talent amid Newcastle United and Spurs 'interest'

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move that has been described as one of Ligue 1’s ‘surprise packages’ so far this season - and reports have suggested the Magpies have already been told how much his current club will demand before they will authorise a sale.

The Magpies are believed to be keen to add to their defensive ranks during the January transfer window as a number of decisions lie in wait over several current members of Eddie Howe’s squad. United have taken up an option to extend Dan Burn’s contract until the end of next season and he will continue to compete with Sven Botman for a place in Howe’s side when the Dutch centre-back returns from a long-term knee injury later this month. However, fellow defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are out of contract at the end of the season and, as it stands, will leave St James Park next summer.

Lascelles is still making his way back from a knee injury that will keep him on the sidelines until late January - but Schar has continued to play a key role in Howe’s side and the Magpies manager has already indicated he would like to ensure the Swiss star’s time on Tyneside is extended by at least another season.

Speaking last week, Howe said: “With Fabian, just speaking from my behalf, he's been incredible for me. I have to say he has been absolutely sensational with some of the performances he's delivered. He's an integral part of what we're doing. His use of the ball is well known, his technical qualities and defensively he's been very strong for us. Yes, he's an important player and we'd love to keep him.”

The possibility of adding another defender to the Magpies squad in January remains a possibility and there have been links with the likes of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini in recent weeks. The Telegraph have reported Lens youngster Abdukodir Khusanov is the latest name to be reported as a Magpies target after the 16-times capped Uzbekistan international impressed for the Ligue 1 club after joining them in a cut-price deal from Energetik during the summer of 2023. After making 15 appearances in all competitions during his first season in France, the 20-year-old has already made 13 appearances during the current campaign as his side sit on the fringes of the battle for a place in European competition.

The report suggests Tottenham Hotspur have also watched the young centre-back in action this season and revealed Lens will demand a fee of around £25m before they will consider the sale of one of their prize assets.