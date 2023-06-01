Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer after two years with the Ligue 1 club. According to PSG boss Christophe Galtier, Messi, who spearheaded Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar during the winter, is set to play his last game for the club this weekend.

Galtier said: “I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont”.

Following this revelation, a whole host of clubs have been linked with a move for the seven-time Ballon d’Or - including Newcastle United. Betfair have priced a move to Tyneside at 66/1 with fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City (12/1), Chelsea (33/1) and Manchester United (80/1) also given odds on making a move for Messi this summer.

Following Argentina’s World Cup triumph, Eddie Howe was jokingly asked by Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie if the club would submit an offer for Messi during the winter window. Howe, though, wouldn’t bite: “Keith, come on,” he smiled.

“He's a world-class talent and you can see that age hasn't diminished his attributes. He's never relied purely on pace, he's got the touches and the skills.

“The second goal, for me, was a real thing of beauty. I loved watching that goal and he was integral to that.

