According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are ‘plotting’ a move for Brazilian winger Raphinha this summer and could take advantage of Barcelona’s financial struggles to conclude a deal for the former Leeds United man. Barcelona currently need to sell players and trim their wage bill ahead of next season and although Raphinha was one of their marquee signings in the summer, he is regarded as someone that could depart the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s reported interest in re-signing Lionel Messi this summer could mean Raphinha is allowed to leave the club in-order to make space for the World Cup winner. Despite his perilous position in the team and Barcelona’s need to sell this summer, the 26-year-old won’t come cheap with Barcelona keen to recoup at least the £55m they paid Leeds for his services in July.

Raphinha played an instrumental role in helping keep Leeds United in the Premier League last season, netting 11 goals in 35 league appearances - including a penalty on the final day of the season that helped secure their survival. Keen to build on momentum gained this season, the Magpies will look to sign players that can make an immediate impact in the first-team this summer with Raphinha’s experience of the Premier League a key strength of his game.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have also shown interest in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer. However, the 20-year-old has plenty of admirers in the Premier League with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City also linked with a move.

