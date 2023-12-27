Liverpool and Newcastle United quartet avoid ban - can play in Premier League clash
Liverpool v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side travel to Anfield in their next Premier League match.
Newcastle United will head to Anfield with the services of Joelinton as the Brazilian avoided a fifth-booking of the season during the defeat to Nottingham Forest. Joelinton had been walking a disciplinary tightrope after being shown a yellow card against Tottenham Hotspur - one that left him just one booking away from a one-game ban, but managed to avoid another caution and thus a suspension. The Brazilian picked up 12 yellow cards in the league last season.
Jamaal Lascelles, meanwhile, was also just one booking away from a one-game ban. However, he did not feature at all against Forest because of injury and will undergo assessment this week over his availability for the trip to Anfield.
Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier have all served one game bans for Newcastle United this season. Any player who picks up ten yellow cards before and including their 32nd league game will serve a two-game suspension.
Gordon and Guimaraes have been shown seven yellow cards this season whilst Trippier has been shown five. Liverpool, meanwhile, will have Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo available as both avoided their respective fifth bookings of the season against Burnley.
Nunez scored the opener at Turf Moor on Tuesday night and memorably scored a quick-fire double at St James’ Park earlier in the season as a ten man Liverpool side came from one goal behind to beat Newcastle United on that occasion. Newcastle United haven’t won a Premier League game at Anfield since 1994 and lost to a last minute Fabio Carvalho strike on their last visit.