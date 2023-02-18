Newcastle and Liverpool are set to re-engage a rivalry that has been stoked on and off the pitch this season, ever since their contentious clash at Anfield at the end of August. Here, ahead of the clash at St James’s Park, we take a look at what Klopp has said about Newcastle United’s spending power, their ‘ceiling’ and Champions League hopes this season:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp on Newcastle United’s spending power…

Ahead of their clash with Manchester City in October, Klopp was asked about how Liverpool can compete with City’s spending power and about Dan Ashworth’s comments that there was ‘no ceiling’ for Newcastle United.

Klopp said: “Oh, you won’t like the answer. Nobody can compete with City in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have the best team in the world, and you put in the best striker on the market (Erling Haaland), no matter what it costs, you just do it. What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It’s not possible.

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have to look at it (and say) ‘we need that, and we need that, and we have to look here and make it younger, and here a prospect and here a talent’. That’s what you have to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And you compete with them. You have to compete with them. It’s not a problem at all for me, it is like it is.

“I heard now that at Newcastle somebody said ‘there is no ceiling for this club’. Yes, he’s absolutely right. There’s no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations. But some other clubs have ceilings.”

Klopp on Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes…

As the new year approached, it became clear that Newcastle were genuine contenders for a top-four spot, something Klopp believes will be here to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp said: “We all knew that Newcastle would be a massive contender from now on, and it’s clear with Man United, Arsenal playing an exceptional season, all respect for that, City is City, so all of a sudden you have four teams occupying, Tottenham fighting hard, Chelsea still there.

“We are back to a top six or top seven, if you like, and only four can make it. We know that absolutely.”

Klopp on facing Newcastle United at St James’s Park…

Liverpool were the last side to taste victory over Newcastle United at St James’s Park following their 1-0 win at the end of April. That result moved Klopp’s side into touching distance of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League - a team they now sit 19 points behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As revealed at his pre-match press conference, Klopp is anticipating a very ‘tough’ game against the Magpies this weekend.

Klopp said: “Tough one. Newcastle, best defence in the league, lost only once. That was against us, and we needed a late, late goal. Very, very consistent, which is the first step into success, always. Tough place to go, was always (tough) for us.