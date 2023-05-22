In one week’s time the 2022/23 Premier League season will officially be over and we will know the fate of all 20 clubs who have made it such an exciting campaign.

Newcastle United have two games remaining and only need one point to guarantee a top four finish and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, they can achieve that tonight with Leicester City visiting St James Park. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window approaches.

A former Aston Villa star, now working as a pundit, has given Liverpool a transfer warning and used Newcastle as an example of why the Reds will need to spend this summer. Elsewhere, a former Manchester United and Chelsea boss is said to be interested in signing a player who has been heavily linked with a summer switch to the Magpies. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, May 22:

Liverpool given Newcastle United transfer warning

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has issued a warning to Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window, using Newcastle United as an example of why they will have to spend in the upcoming window, The TalkSPORT pundit has said the Reds “need to spend” as they are linked with Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Per HITC, he said: “I do agree that Liverpool need to spend, you could easily get overtaken. Newcastle will not mess about during this transfer window coming up. They will strengthen. They will be even better next season.”

The Magpies only need one point from their remaining two matches to guarantee they finish above the Merseyside club this season. Manchester United are in the same position and could also wrap up a top four finish and condemn the Reds to missing out on Champions League football next season.

Mourinho ‘wants to sign’ Newcastle United linked midfielder

Europa League finalists AS Roma have reportedly entered the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans who is set to become a free agent when his current contract expires this summer. According to reports in Italy, former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho ‘wants to sign’ the Belgian international and bring him to the Italian capital.

