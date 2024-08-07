Liverpool has emerged as a possible destination for Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer following speculation surrounding him with a move to Newcastle United.

Mamardashvili was heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park earlier this summer as he impressed for Georgia during their Euro 2024 campaign. However, moves for John Ruddy and Odyssea Vlachodimos mean the Magpies’ interest in him has cooled.

Liverpool have now emerged as a potential option for the Valencia stopper, with reports from Relevo in Spain claiming that the Reds have ‘held talks’ over a move for the 23-year-old. Liverpool view Mamardashvili as a potential long-term successor for Alisson, however, it’s unlikely that he will make the move to Merseyside to act as deputy to the Brazilian.

To combat this, and ensure an agreement between the Reds and the keeper can be met, a loan move to Bournemouth has been revealed as a potential option in order for Mamardashvili to get regular first-team football. The Cherries are also reportedly interested in Mamardashvili this summer, but a permanent move to Anfield is more likely this summer.

Mamardashvili was valued at around €35m earlier this summer, although it remains to be seen how much his value has increased after a stellar European Championship.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will start the season with Nick Pope in goal when their campaign gets underway against Southampton on Saturday 17 August (3pm kick-off). The former Burnley man missed over half of last season after dislocating his shoulder against Manchester United in early-December.