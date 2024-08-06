Jamie Carragher believes Anthony Gordon would be a good signing for Liverpool this summer.

Gordon has been linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer, with speculation that he could have been someone they were forced to sell in order to comply with PSR at the end of June. Ultimately, despite interest from Liverpool in a move for the winger, the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were sanctioned and Newcastle United avoided a potential points deduction.

However, speculation that Gordon could still be on the move this summer has not died down with the Reds chief among the clubs credited with an interest in him. Liverpool are about to embark on a new season with Arne Slot at the helm, aiming to improve on their third placed finish they sealed under Jurgen Klopp last campaign.

Gordon has been listed as the potential first big name signing of Slot’s time at Anfield, although there is great reluctance from Tyneside to entertain a deal with contract talks between Newcastle and Gordon set to take place. Carragher, meanwhile, believes Gordon would be a good signing for his former side and has tipped the former Everton man to replace the hole left by Sadio Mane’s departure.

Speaking to SportBible, Carragher said: “I think it would be a good signing for Liverpool, I'm a big fan. I can't believe he didn't get more opportunities for England.

“He's got blistering pace that leaves defenders for dead and not many players worldwide have that. I'm a big fan but I'm sure so many people are at other clubs as well, he's at a top club in Newcastle but there's been a lot of talk about whether he was offered to Liverpool.

“There is a lot of time to get between now and the end of the window, I think a lot of teams will do business towards the end of the window because of the Euros. I do feel Liverpool still haven't replaced the pace they had in the attack when they had Sadio Mane and they need to replace that.”

After an extended rest period, Gordon will join Newcastle United training this week as they prepare for both the Sela Weekender and their opening game of the season against Southampton.