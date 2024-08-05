Newcastle United ‘close’ to Marc Guehi agreement after ‘green light’ claims

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are ‘close’ to the signing of Guehi from Palace, with talks between the two clubs over the weekend progressing well. The Telegraph report that there is growing belief that a deal could be completed before the end of the weekend.

Newcastle United have returned from a pre-season tour of Japan and will play back-to-back games at St James’ Park on Friday night and Saturday against Girona and then Stade Brestois where they will contest the Sela Cup. Eddie Howe’s side then begin their Premier League season against Southampton a week later - with hopes that Guehi could be able to feature in their season opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest from St James’ Park in the Three Lions man emerged late last week, with reports over the weekend suggesting that Newcastle had been given the ‘green light’ to pursue a move for the defender. Personal terms between Guehi and Newcastle are not expected to be a problem or prevent a move.

The report from the Telegraph states that transfer talks have not concluded just yet, but a deal could be finalised before the weekend. Guehi, meanwhile, is due to return to Palace training this week having been given extra time off following his participation at Euro 2024 this summer.

The 24-year-old impressed for Palace last season and became an important part of Gareth Southgate’s side this summer, playing all-but one game in Germany and being one of England’s most impressive performers in their journey to the final.