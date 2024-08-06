Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea are set to benefit from a financial boost if Newcastle United can get a deal for Marc Guehi over the line this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Reports linking Guehi with a move to St James’ Park emerged late last week with the Magpies reportedly viewing the Three Lions defender as an ideal addition to Eddie Howe’s squad. A move for the Crystal Palace man will likely cost more than £60m, with Palace reportedly set to demand a fee of £65m for the defender.

That would make Guehi Newcastle United’s most expensive player of all-time - a record that currently stands at the £63m the club paid Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak back in 2022. Palace have already received big money for winger Michael Olise after he moved to Bayern Munich earlier this summer and with Eberechi Eze also linked with a move away from the club, the Eagles could net a tidy profit on transfers this summer.

However, according to The Times, Chelsea will be due 20% of any profit made by Palace on the sale of Guehi. The Blues sold the 24-year-old to Palace for £18m back in 2021 after he enjoyed two successful loan spells at Swansea City.

If Palace manage to command a fee of £65 for Guehi, then that means Chelsea will net £9.4m from the sale of their former player. With Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento already in Howe’s squad, Newcastle United could feasibly line-up with three quarters of their back four having come through the ranks at Chelsea.