A former Liverpool and England star has given his take on the current state of Newcastle United ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup Final.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have a major issue to resolve if they are to end their long wait for major domestic silverware with a Carabao Cup Final win against Liverpool.

The Magpies claimed a 1-0 win against Premier League rivals West Ham United on Monday night in their final game before the Wembley showpiece as a mixed display in East London helped Eddie Howe’s men move back into the top six and boosted their hopes of securing a Champions League place. However, it is claiming a long-awaited major trophy, rather than returning to European football’s top table, that is now the priority for the United squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since securing their second Carabao Cup Final in three seasons with a two-legged semi-final win against Arsenal, Newcastle have struggled to find consistency by winning three and losing three of their last six games in all competitions. That run included the FA Cup exit against Brighton and Hove Albion and the 2-0 defeat they suffered against current league leaders Liverpool as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister both found the net at Anfield.

Monday night’s clean sheet against West Ham was the first time the Magpies have prevented an opposing side from finding the net since the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win against Arsenal - but former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher believes their upcoming visit to Wembley has impacted on United’s performances across the pitch, not just in the defensive third.

Speaking ahead of the win against the Hammers, the former England defender told Sky Sports: “You look at this result, the Arsenal game, a great result for them, they beat Arsenal over two legs four-nil. But then, Birmingham, they win, but they’re conceding goals. In the five games since the Arsenal game, they’ve conceded 13 goals. That will be a big worry for them, not just tonight but with what will come at the weekend, playing against the top team in the country.

“When you think of the Eddie Howe Newcastle team, the word that jumps out at you is intensity. Going forward and defending. No-one likes to have it thrown at them that they’ve got their mind on something else - but the cup final for a city and a club like Newcastle, when you haven’t won something for so long, how emotional the city is as well, they’re probably down in the dumps, thinking it’s the end of the world with the run they’re on and maybe not even looking forward to next week. But they can be completely the other way if they get the result tonight. But when you look at the goals they’ve conceded of late, you can’t help but think, subconsciously, they are not fully at it,” he said pre-match last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Southampton manager Russell Martin, who was in charge of the Saints when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at St James Park on the opening day of the season, also gave his take on the Magpies form ahead of Sunday’s Wembley visit. He admitted he had some sympathy for Howe given the number of injuries and suspensions his side have picked up in recent weeks - but hinted the Magpies style of play could have played a part in the lengthy list of absentees.

“I think we have to recognise the numbers from the previous six games are incredible for the Premier League. They were in such brilliant form - but I think he (Howe) is right, he’s been unlucky with injuries and suspensions. The intensity they play at, when the games piles up, it’s really difficult to play at when the squad gets stretched. To play at that intensity, it’s tough.”