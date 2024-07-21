Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle have competition for one reported defensive target.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Liverpool have reportedly lodged an enquiry with Bayer Leverkusen over a possible deal for Newcastle United transfer target Odilon Kossounou.

The Ivory Coast international has made over a century of appearances for the Bundesliga outfit after joining them from £17million deal from Club Brugge during the summer of 2021 and played a significant role in Bayer’s shock title win last season as Xabi Alonso’s side remained unbeaten throughout their league campaign.

Speaking midway through last season, the defender opened up on his form as he continued to catch the eye, telling the Bundesliga website: "I would say I have worked hard in a number of areas this season. And the system that the coach has introduced suits me very well. I am able to contribute both in an attacking sense and also in a defensive sense. I have also worked a lot on my positioning with the coach. Other attributes were there already, but we worked a lot on my positioning on the pitch. Overall, the system is one I feel very comfortable in. So that has enabled me to show my qualities on the pitch."

Despite seeing his club season disrupted by a call-up to the Ivory Coast squad for their successful African Cup of Nations campaign, the 23-year-old continued to feature throughout the second half of the season as Alonso’s side showed little sign of allowing any pressure impact on their bid for a historic title win. Kossounou started in six of his side’s last seven fixtures as they remained unbeaten to seal the first ever Bundesliga title win before going on to lift the DFB Pokal (German Cup) with a 1-0 win over Bundesliga 2 club Kaiserslautern. However, they fell short in their bid for a historic treble after suffering a 3-0 defeat against an Atalanta side inspired by former Everton winger Ademola Lookman.

CaughtOffside have reported that defeat could go down as one of Kossounou’s final appearances for Leverkusen after Liverpool lodged an enquiry for the talented defender. New Reds manager Arne Slot is yet to add to his squad after he was confirmed as successor to former boss Jurgen Klopp earlier this summer but is said to be keen on securing at least one defensive signing before the transfer window comes to a close next month.

Liverpool are said to be willing to sell defensive trio Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp van den Berg and Rhys Williams to help fund the addition of new players and Kossounou is now believed to be on their radar. Newcastle are also reportedly in the race for the 23-year-old and Magpies manager Eddie Howe is described as ‘a big fan’ of the defender, who is said to be ‘an option’ to boost his options at the heart of his defence.