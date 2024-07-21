Man City set to offer wonderkid duo in deal for Newcastle United star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as one Premier League rival aims to tempt Newcastle United into a big sale.

Manchester City are reportedly considering offering two of their brightest prospects to Newcastle United in a bid to tempt the Magpies into the sale of key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has become an integral figure at St James Park since joining United in a £40m deal from French club Lyon in January 2022. After playing a leading role in helping Eddie Howe’s side stave off any relegation worries during his first five months on Tyneside, the classy midfielder shone during his first full season with the club as the Magpies secured a top four finish and qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the days of Sir Bobby Robson, Alan Shearer and Craig Bellamy.

Last season proved to be a challenging one for Howe and his side as a plethora of injuries and a struggle with inconsistency hampered their attempts to secure a place in European competition for a second consecutive season. Guimaraes netted in a 4-2 win at Brentford on the final day of the season that seemed to have secured a place in the Europa Conference League - but it was Manchester United that denied the Magpies of a place in Europe with an FA Cup Final win over Manchester City six days later.

There was talk Guimaraes was waving goodbye to Magpies supporters in the aftermath of that win as the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City were all linked with a bid for the midfielder after it was confirmed he had a £100m release clause in the contract he signed last year.

“I don't think it's a wave goodbye,” explained Magpies boss Howe after the game. “Bruno probably does that many times but it can be interpreted in a way that people watching decide that's the case. Certainly from my side, I hope it's not, he is integral to what we're doing and is an inspirational player, we're desperate to keep him. They're two outstanding players (Guimaraes and Isak), I've said many times this season and they can make the difference and have made the difference at numerous times. It's always about the team and how the team functions. The team gives them a platform to play well and their involvement in the goals today was top class but you can't forget their team-mates who helped them. It's been a team effort all season and I think we've really stuck together and I can't speak highly enough of the group of players.”

A deadline on the £100m release clause was reached at the end of last month and Guimaraes is expected to link up with the Newcastle squad over the next week as he begins preparations for his third full season on Tyneside. However, Premier League champions Manchester City are still believed to be keen on the midfielder and value him at around £80m. The Sunday Star have now reported City could be willing to sweeten a deal for the Magpies by offering one of young duo Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb on a season-long loan deal with United receiving a sizeable fee in return for Guimaraes. The report states City have ‘made it clear’ neither England international Lewis or Norway star Bobb are up for sale on a permanent basis - but suggests Pep Guardiola will allow one of the duo to depart on a temporary move in order to land one of his top transfer targets.