Newcastle United face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next month, but could one of Arne Slot’s likely starters that day be lining up for the Magpies next season?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool currently have a clutch of key players out of contract at the end of the season with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all having entered the final few months of their deals. Whilst their futures will be decided in the coming weeks and months, Caoimhin Kelleher faces an uncertain future at the club.

Kelleher has just over 12 months left on his current Anfield contract and may face a big decision when the summer transfer window is open. The Republic of Ireland international currently serves as deputy to Alisson - a position that is unlikely to change next season when Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamarddashvili moves to Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelleher turns 27 in November and will want regular first-team football, something that has not been forthcoming under either Jurgen Klopp or Arne Slot. 17 appearances in all competitions this season is not a bad return, however, the majority of those have come because of injury to Alisson, with a few cup appearances being Kelleher’s only chance to impress whilst the Brazilian is fit.

Recent reports from Football Insider have suggested that Kelleher could be on the move this summer and is ‘unwilling’ to sign a new contract with the Reds. Chelsea and Newcastle United have both been linked with a move for him in recent times with both teams looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

The Magpies currently have five senior goalkeepers on their books, however, Martin Dubravka, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie are all out of contract at the end of the campaign whilst Nick Pope has seen his form dip in recent times and he has been unable to displace Dubravka as first-choice goalkeeper. Kelleher, along with Burnley’s James Trafford, have been the names most heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park in a position the club would like to strengthen when the summer transfer window opens.

However, before they can focus on their summer transfer plans, Newcastle United have a shot at winning two domestic trophies, beginning with their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16. The Magpies are potentially just 90 minutes away from ending their seven-decade wait to lift a major domestic honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds are the current holders of the Carabao Cup - a trophy that was secured with a dramatic extra-time win over Chelsea in February last year. Kelleher began that match in goal and played the full 120 minutes as a Van Dijk header secured them a 1-0 win.

Newcastle United know they will have to be at their very best to defeat the Reds at Wembley but a dress rehearsal for that final has been set for Wednesday 26 February when the two sides meet at Anfield in the Premier League. The Magpies haven’t defeated Liverpool in any competition since December 2015 and have only won one Premier League game at Anfield - coming way back in April 1994.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United reveal Carabao Cup final ticket news