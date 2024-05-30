Newcastle United told stunning price tag for Valencia star set to make international history
Valencia owner Peter Lim has revealed that Newcastle United will reportedly have to pay up to €40m (£34m) to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer. The Magpies have been linked with a move for the Georgian international as a way to bolster their goalkeeping department amid uncertainty over Martin Dubravka’s future on Tyneside and news that Loris Karius will leave the club as a free agent.
Mamardashvili, who turns 24 in September, conceded 41 goals in 37 La Liga appearances last season and seemed to bid an emotional farewell following Valencia’s last home game of the season against Girona a little less than a fortnight ago. Reports from Marca suggest that, whilst being reluctant to see him leave the club, Lim has placed a €40m (£34m) price tag on Mamardashvili this summer.
If Mamardashvili is sold for that amount this summer, then that would rank as the sixth biggest transfer fee ever paid for a goalkeeper. A move for the 23-year-old could be complicated by the fact that Mamardashvili will represent Georgia at this summer’s European Championships, however, in what will be their maiden appearance in the tournament.
Mamardashvili’s future at the Mestalla has been up in the air for a couple of transfer windows with Inter Milan among the clubs credited with an interest in him last summer following Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United. The Magpies have also recently been linked with a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford whilst speculation surrounding Aaron Ramsdale’s future at Arsenal and a potential reunion with Eddie Howe continues to make headlines.
