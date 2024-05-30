Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

Valencia owner Peter Lim has revealed that Newcastle United will reportedly have to pay up to €40m (£34m) to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer. The Magpies have been linked with a move for the Georgian international as a way to bolster their goalkeeping department amid uncertainty over Martin Dubravka’s future on Tyneside and news that Loris Karius will leave the club as a free agent.

Mamardashvili, who turns 24 in September, conceded 41 goals in 37 La Liga appearances last season and seemed to bid an emotional farewell following Valencia’s last home game of the season against Girona a little less than a fortnight ago. Reports from Marca suggest that, whilst being reluctant to see him leave the club, Lim has placed a €40m (£34m) price tag on Mamardashvili this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Mamardashvili is sold for that amount this summer, then that would rank as the sixth biggest transfer fee ever paid for a goalkeeper. A move for the 23-year-old could be complicated by the fact that Mamardashvili will represent Georgia at this summer’s European Championships, however, in what will be their maiden appearance in the tournament.