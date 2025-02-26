Both Eddie Howe and Arne Slot have injury concerns to deal with tonight when Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield.

Newcastle United travel to Merseyside having defeated fellow European hopefuls Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park on Sunday. Four goals in 14 minutes in the first-half was enough to secure all three points, although the manner of their second half performance will have worried Howe and fans ahead of their trip to the north west.

Howe could have a couple of key players back in action tonight, though, with Joelinton and Sven Botman nearing a return to action. Slot, meanwhile, will certainly be without Conor Bradley after confirming the Northern Irish international would still be ‘a few weeks’ away from a return.

Liverpool also have doubts over Cody Gakpo after an injury limited him to just a cameo appearance off the bench against Manchester City on Sunday. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle United at Anfield:

Joelinton - doubt

Joelinton hasn’t been seen in action since limping off during Newcastle United’s defeat against Fulham earlier this month. The Brazilian has been forced to watch from the sidelines ever since - but is reportedly closing in on a potential return to action, although he is a doubt for tonight’s game.

Sven Botman - doubt

A knee injury means Botman hasn’t featured since their win over Arsenal at St James’ Park in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting. The Dutchman played 80 minutes of that match before being withdrawn in the dying stages.

Howe has teased his comeback for a number of weeks since that injury and provided a very encouraging update on the defender on Tuesday morning. He remains a doubt to start tonight, though.

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles remains the club’s only long-term injury concern. The defender suffered an ACL injury back in March and is continuing on his rehabilitation from that issue.

Sandro Tonali - doubt

Tonali dropped to the bench on Sunday after suffering an injury in midweek. Howe revealed post-match that he didn’t want to risk the Italian, but was forced to in order to help his side recover control of a game that was slipping away from them.

Joe Gomez - out

Gomez will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury. On Gomez’s injury, Slot said: “Joe had surgery for his hamstring injury, so he's out for a long time. He will be back maybe just before the end of the season.”

Conor Bradley - out

Bradley suffered a muscle injury against Aston Villa last week and did not feature against Manchester City at the weekend. Slot has confirmed that the defender will not feature against Newcastle United and faces another ‘few weeks’ on the sidelines as he recovers.

Cody Gakpo - doubt

Gakpo was only fit enough to play a couple of minutes during the dying embers of Liverpool’s win over the Citizens on Sunday. He may be able to feature against the Magpies tonight, although Slot may choose to be cautious over the amount of game time the Dutchman plays.