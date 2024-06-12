'Confirmed' - Newcastle United agree second summer transfer with medical imminent after Liverpool snub
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lloyd Kelly is set to undergo his Newcastle United medical today ahead of signing a five-year deal at the club.
Kelly will become Newcastle’s first official summer signing on a free transfer following his release from AFC Bournemouth. The Magpies have also already agreed a £28million deal with Chelsea to make Lewis Hall’s loan move permanent.
According to various sources, Kelly will complete medical tests today before his move is officially sealed.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Understand Lloyd Kelly’s medical tests as Newcastle player will take place today. Kelly will sign five year deal at #NUFC, as reported yesterday. Plan confirmed.”
The 25-year-old is capable of playing at centre-back and left-back and will help bolster Newcastle’s defence following the release of Paul Dummett and the long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. The defender was also targeted by the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.
Kelly made 141 appearances for The Cherries and also had a stint as club captain. He has been a long-term target for Howe at Newcastle, who was impressed with the leadership capabilities he possessed at a very young age.
“I think one of the great things about Lloyd when I first met him – I was blown away by how mature he was,” Howe told the Daily Echo back in 2020.
“How much mental capacity he had to want to improve and learn and to become the very best player that he can be. Mentally he was very, very good anyway.
“He’s certainly someone who I think could have leadership capabilities as he grows through his career.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.