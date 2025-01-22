'Very clear' - Newcastle United have already issued official transfer stance ahead of £12.7m bid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kelly joined Newcastle on a free transfer six months ago but has been limited to just four Premier League starts. The Magpies rejected an offer from Turkish club Fenerbahce last week before Juventus made a move.
Newcastle have already knocked back one approach from the Italian club, who are understood to be preparing a second offer of around £12.7million. It comes after Juventus held transfer negotiation talks earlier this week as the club target’s a left-sided defender - Chelsea’s Renato Veiga is also on their radar.
Kelly was an unused substitute for Newcastle in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat against his former club AFC Bournemouth. And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has already insisted that Kelly has an ‘important part to play’ for the club.
“Yeah, Lloyd's not talked to me at all about wanting to leave the football club,” Howe said last week. “He's only just joined. I think there's an understanding from his perspective that he's got to come in and earn the right to play and prove that he deserves to play ahead of other players.
“So he's been absolutely no issue. He's been great to work with, as I knew he would be. He's waiting for his opportunity, so there's no issue with Lloyd at all.
“I think this is, whatever rumours you're hearing, are club-driven from Fenerbahce, not from the player. So I want to make that very clear.
“And Lloyd's an important part of what we're doing. As I said, he's recently joined, we're working with him, we're enjoying working with him, and he's got an important part to play.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.