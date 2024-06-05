Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art was emblazoned with a new light display last night.

Tuesday night saw a huge, and very familiar looking display, on the side of the Baltic. A giant ‘BMX 4 sale’ display, based on a sign and subsequent flag that has proved to be very popular with Newcastle United supporters, was lit up on the side of the Baltic - with one subtle change.

The display included a phone number, much like the original, however, instead of the old box office phone number, fans who ring the number on The Baltic display will instead hear a unique message promoting a forthcoming display by Sela. When called, the phone message says: “Hello there. We don’t have that BMX for sale any more unfortunately… But what we do have is an invitation for you to come to the Quayside this Saturday night. Sela, Newcastle United’s sponsor, would LOVE IT if you could assemble opposite the Baltic, where they are putting on special shows to celebrate our club, our city and our fans, all starting after 10pm. You don’t want to miss out! See you on Saturday!”

Sela became Newcastle United’s front of shirt sponsors last summer and organised a drone display ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League. Sela also helped develop haptic shirts that allowed deaf fans to ‘feel’ the noise of a St James’ Park matchday during their Unsilence the Crowd campaign for their clash with Tottenham Hotspur in April.