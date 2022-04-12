Loaned Newcastle United player sent off for ugly challenge
Rodrigo Vilca has been sent off playing for loan club Universitario de Deportes.
Vilca joined the Peruvian team last month for the rest of the year after returning from a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.
The 23-year-old midfielder, signed from Deportivo Municipal in 2020, was shown a second yellow card in Sunday’s game away to Ayacucho.
Vilca, booked before the break, was dismissed in the 69th minute after appearing to stamp on an opponent.
Two two late strikes, including an own goal, gave Vilca’s side a 2-1 win.