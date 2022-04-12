Vilca joined the Peruvian team last month for the rest of the year after returning from a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.

The 23-year-old midfielder, signed from Deportivo Municipal in 2020, was shown a second yellow card in Sunday’s game away to Ayacucho.

Vilca, booked before the break, was dismissed in the 69th minute after appearing to stamp on an opponent.

Rodrigo Vilca playing for Newcastle United in 2020.