Wolves have been heavily-linked with a move for Flamengo winger Joao Gomes and are seemingly just a few formalities away from sealing a deal for the 19-year-old. However, Ligue 1 side Lyon haven’t given up hope of signing the promising winger and, according to reports in L’Equipe, still hope they can convince Gomes to reject a move to Molineux.

To do this, Lyon have sent chief scout Bruno Cheyrou to open discussions with the French side aiming to cite Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta as examples of how they can help Gomes develop whilst at the club.

After impressing at Lyon, Guimaraes and Paqueta earned themselves big-money moves to the Premier League in 2022 and whilst Paqueta’s move to West Ham hasn’t set the world alight just yet, Guimaraes has already turned himself into a hero at St James’s Park. The 25-year-old has featured 38 times for the Magpies since joining the club in the final days of the January window last year, scoring nine times and registering four assists in that time.

However, supporters may have to be patient in seeing the Brazilian make his 39th appearance for the club after Guimaraes suffered an ankle injury during their dramatic late win over Fulham at the weekend. Fortunately for Eddie Howe’s side, it appears the midfielder won’t be out of action, with Guimaraes taking to Twitter earlier this week to provide an update on his recovery. He tweeted: “Faith moves mountains! I'll be ready faster than ever.”

