Majed Al Sorour issues Newcastle United statement

Former Newcastle United board member Majed Al Sorour has congratulated the club on securing Champions League football.

Al Sorour – who stepped down from his post at the club last December – posted a message to Eddie Howe, his staff and the club's hierarchy, including chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan.

Writing on LinkedIn, the deputy chairman of Saudi Golf said: “Congratulations to my dear friends at NUFC for clinching a spot for the Champions League.

"Last year we were fighting to save ourselves from relegation and we finished 11th.

"Mr Chairman Al Rumayyan, your team building ability and leadership is unprecedented and I am proud and honoured to have served you last year and this year with Newcastle as director and chairman of the football committee.

"Now the task to someone else and I wish them all the best."

Al Sorour added: "Amanda (Staveley) and Mehrdad (Ghodoussi) you both are tireless working friends Eddie, Jason (Tindall), best coaching staff. You are amazing and my friendship with you is bound forever.

"Dan (Ashworth) (Eales) and Darren, keep up the good work and best of luck next season. I’ll be watching every game and would work on attending maybe few. Love you you all."

Fourth-placed Newcastle, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund following a takeover in late 2021, complete their campaign with a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

