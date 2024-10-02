Major claim made over Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe’s links with England role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe was said to be one of the frontrunners to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager.

The Football Association have reportedly made no contact with Newcastle United over discussing the vacant England manager’s role with Magpies boss Eddie Howe.

The former Bournemouth manager has been named as one of the preferred candidates to succeed Gareth Southgate after he stepped down in the aftermath of England’s Euro 2024 Final defeat against Spain. Not for the first time in his career, Howe has been asked questions about the possibility of stepping into one of the biggest jobs in world football.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Magpies pre-season trip to Germany, the Magpies boss said: “It’s been a strange one for me because I’ve been absolutely cut off from it. Fortunately I’m out here, so it’s only through a mobile phone or someone telling me something that you hear about it. My commitment to Newcastle is unwavering and it has been since I came to the football club. As long as I have certain things for me - as in I’m happy, I’m allowed to work in the way I need to work in order to get the best out of me and I feel supported - then that will never change.”

Speculation over Howe’s relationship with Newcastle’s sporting director Paul Mitchell provoked further talk the Magpies boss could be tempted to leave St James Park and pursue the England job - but more recent reports have suggested both parties are ready to work together to help United’s owners deliver on their ambitious plans for the club. Sky Sports News have provided a further update on the Football Association’s attempts to find a successor for Southgate by claiming the governing body have made no contact with Howe, Graham Potter, Jurgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel and that is said to have ‘increased the chances’ of interim manager Lee Carsley being appointed on a full-time basis.

When Southgate stepped down in September, the Football Association said: "The process for appointing Gareth's successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible. Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed."

Carsley proved to be that solution as he stepped into an interim role and oversaw a pair of 2-0 wins against Republic of Ireland and Finland last month. The former Derby County and Everton midfielder will remain in charge for a Nations League double-header with Greece and Finland this month and is expected to name Magpies forward Anthony Gordon and goalkeeper Nick Pope in his latest squad on Thursday.