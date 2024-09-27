Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Chelsea boss has opened up on his possible return to management.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed he is ready to return to the dugout - and described Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe as an example of finding success after a break.

Potter, who has been named alongside Howe as a possible candidate to become the next permanent England manager, forged a fine reputation for himself after undertaking some impressive work with Swedish club Östersund and Swansea City before moving into the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019. Potter settled into life in the top flight with ease and his eye-catching style of play brought a number of admirers - but it was Chelsea that moved first as they handed over a reported £16m in compensation to name him as their new manager in September 2022.

Despite having high hopes for his time in charge at Stamford Bridge, Potter’s side lost 11 of his 31 games in charge and he parted company with the Blues following a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa in April last year. Despite being linked with the likes of Ajax, Manchester United, Napoli and Nice over the last 12 months, the 49-year-old remains without a club - but he has now revealed he is ‘excited’ over the prospect of a return to management and is hopeful he can follow the impact Howe has made during his three-year spell at Newcastle.

“I’ve felt ready to return for a little while,” Potter told The Telegraph. “It still has to be the right thing, but I’m excited for it. I’m excited to hear what the opportunities are and I’ll take each one and judge it on its merits. It wasn’t so long ago that Eddie Howe left Bournemouth after they had been relegated, he took 18 months out and now he’s at Newcastle doing brilliant things.

“If you look at Unai Emery, how he was received after leaving Arsenal and look at what he’s doing now. This is the job, the challenge of football. I see it (Chelsea) as an unbelievable experience that I’ve had, it didn’t go as well as I’d have liked. I have to take responsibility for that, but I think I’m better for it and I’ll be a better coach, for sure.”