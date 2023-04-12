The Gunners are deep in a hugely intriguing title battle with Manchester City - one that is set to go right down to the wire with neither side letting up in their pursuit of the title. Newcastle, meanwhile, are involved in a three-way tussle for the Champions League places alongside Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies are set to face the latter on Sunday, April 23 in what could prove to be a vital match in their hopes for a top-four finish. A fortnight later and Newcastle welcome Mikel Arteta’s side to St James’ Park.

Last season’s clash between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James’ Park was an unforgettable night on Tyneside as the Magpies, roared on by a feverish crowd, dominated their opponents and ended their hopes of returning to the Champions League. This time around could see a very similar atmosphere with huge stakes for all involved, however, the visitors have been dealt a blow ahead of that match.

The Premier League have announced that Arsenal’s game with Chelsea, initially scheduled for Saturday, April 29, will now be played on Tuesday, May 2 (8pm kick-off) - giving the Gunners just five days to prepare for their trip to Tyneside. The move comes after a review on policing by the Metropolitan Police.

A statement released by the Premier League read: ‘The Premier League fixture between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium, scheduled to take place on Saturday 29 April at 5.30pm, will now take place on Tuesday 2 May at 8.00pm.

‘The initial scheduling of this match was approved at a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting in February. However, the Metropolitan Police has now revised its position regarding the kick-off time and requested a further SAG meeting which determined the match had to be re-scheduled.

Newcastle United are set to face Arsenal at St James' Park next month (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

‘We regret the need to move this fixture at late notice and the impact this will have on supporters. The game will remain live on Sky Sports.’

