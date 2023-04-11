The Paraguayan hasn’t been seen in action since netting the winner against Wolves last month - his 11th goal of the season. In his absence Jacob Murphy has been handed an opportunity to impress from the start of games, one that the 28-year-old has taken.

And with Anthony Gordon itching to make his second start for Newcastle, Almiron will have plenty of competition to fight off when he makes his eventual return to the first-team. A thigh injury has ruled Almiron out of their last few games, with an initial six-week timescale placed on his recovery.

The 29-year-old is expected to be available for selection at the end of this month and Almiron has posted an update on his recovery on Instagram. In the video, Almiron is seen working on his thigh with a variety of exercises, before posting a picture of him at the club’s training ground.