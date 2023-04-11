Where Newcastle United are predicted to finish in the Premier League

Newcastle United have done a brilliant job of strengthening their position in the Premier League’s top four since their dip that led up to their Carabao Cup final defeat in February. The Magpies claimed a narrow 2-1 win over Brentford at the weekend that has left them in third place.

With only nine games remaining of Newcastle’s season, they are going to have to keep up this unbeaten run if they want to fend off Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur who were very close behind in the race for Champions League football. While Eddie Howe’s side still have the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea to face, they are still predicted to achieve their goal at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, a dramatic weekend at the bottom of the table that saw Bournemouth, West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace pick up points has changed the latest predictions for relegation.

Here is how FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer has predicted the Premier League table to look at the end of the season...

1 . Nottingham Forest - 33 pts (-39 GD) Relegation: 76% Photo Sales

2 . Leicester - 34 pts (-16 GD) Relegation: 49% Photo Sales

3 . Everton - 35 pts (-25 GD) Relegation: 41% Photo Sales

4 . Leeds United - 37 pts (-20 GD) Relegation: 20% Photo Sales