Three wins in six days has cemented Newcastle United’s hopes of finishing in the top-four this season. The Magpies currently sit in 3rd place in the Premier League table, three points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur - and with a game in hand over the Lilywhites.

However, with tricky games against Unai Emery’s in-form Aston Villa side and a crunch clash with Spurs to come in their next two outings, their hopes of playing Champions League football next season will once again face some huge hurdles to overcome. No side has a better defensive record than the Magpies this season and only Manchester City can equal their run of five wins on the spin, however, Eddie Howe has refused to discuss his side’s chances of finishing in the top-four, revealing they are simply concentrating on their next challenge.

Howe said: “There’s been no conversation (about top four) internally, not between me and the players. I don’t believe in that method of work.

“For me, it’s about focusing now on Aston Villa and making sure we’re at our best for that. I’m sure the players, between themselves, have probably talked about that, but I’ve seen a group that’s focused on the task in hand and I would encourage them to continue in that way.”

Even Gary Neville, who throughout this season has played down Newcastle’s Champions League hopes, is beginning to believe that the Magpies will get over the line this season. And whilst fans can dream about hearing Zadok the Priest at St James’ Park again, the squad aren’t getting too ahead of themselves.

Bruno Guimaraes, who has become the poster boy for Newcastle United’s new-look following the takeover of the club, was coy on discussing whether the Magpies will be making a return to European football’s premier competition: "Not yet, there are still too many games to play,” the Brazilian admitted.

Newcastle United's win over Brentford kept them in 3rd place - making it five Premier League wins in a row (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are on the way but we cannot think about the Champions League. It is game by game but of course we will fight for it until the end.”

Dan Burn, who used to share a season ticket with his brother at St James’ Park to watch Sir Bobby Robson’s side challenge for Champions League qualification, has admitted he has considered the potential for the return of European nights at St James’ Park. However, much like his teammate and head coach before him, he isn’t looking too far ahead.

Burn said: “A little bit. I try not to look at the table too much.

“You’re always going to do it. We didn’t have targets like this at the start of the season and I know it’s a cliche but we’re just taking it game by game. We’re not looking too far ahead.”

Eddie Howe won't discuss the possibility of qualifying for the Champions League this season (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

