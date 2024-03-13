Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last summer’s transfer window was dominated by spending from Saudi Arabia which threatened to change the landscape of football. Top talents from Europe, some even at the very peak of their powers, were being lured to the country to help the development of the Saudi Pro League.

However, Bloomberg report that this trend is unlikely to continue this summer with Saudi clubs set to adopt a more cautious approach to transfers and concentrate on building a more sustainable transfer strategy across the division. Four Saudi Pro League clubs, namely Al Ahli, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr, were acquired by the Public Investment Fund back in June of last year in a move which ushered in the summer of spending.

PIF also own an 80% stake in Newcastle United and the relationship between the Magpies and the Saudi quartet was heavily scrutinised both last summer and ahead of the January transfer window. Premier League clubs were concerned that United could take advantage of their links with the PIF-owned clubs and sign some players from the Saudi Pro League, either on-loan or on a permanent basis, below their market value.

Clubs even voted on a motion to place a temporary ban on loan moves between clubs with the same owners to prevent the Magpies using this to their advantage in winter. That vote was not passed and Newcastle United were free to sign players from the Saudi Pro League if they so wished. They ultimately signed no one.

Newcastle United are far from the only team potentially impacted by a more cautious approach to transfers from Saudi Arabia, however. Chelsea were able to offload a large amount of fringe players to the country during the summer and have recently been linked with doing the same again this time around in a bid to ensure they stay in-line with PSR.