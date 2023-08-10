News you can trust since 1849
Man City ‘launch £70m raid’ for Bruno Guimaraes’ best friend despite long-term Newcastle United links

Pep Guardiola’s new transfer target had previously been spotted on Tyneside before moving to West Ham United last summer.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:58 BST- 2 min read

With Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento through the door, Eddie Howe is now able to focus fully on Premier League preparations ahead of this weekend's curtain-raiser with Aston Villa.

It's been a busy and successful transfer window for Newcastle United, but it might not quite be over yet.

Here's your transfer round-up for Thursday morning.

Man City offer £70m for former Magpies target

Former Newcastle United transfer target Lucas Paqueta could secure his second transfer move in just 12 months as Manchester City come knocking at West Ham United.

The tricky forward was strongly rumoured to be on the verge of signing for the Magpies before putting pen to paper on a deal at the London Stadium last summer. Paqueta had been seen visiting the North East before that deal and is known to be best mates with Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes - the two played together at Lyon and are Brazil national team colleagues.

Most valuable player: Lucas Paqueta - £38.6 million

Spanish outlet Fichajes had even linked Newcastle United with a £63 million move for Paqueta this summer but now the forward could be on his way to Manchester as Pep Guardiola comes in with a huge £70 million bid, according to the BBC.

Newcastle United poised for loan move

Eddie Howe may switch up his approach to strengthening his defence with the hunt for a centre-back dragging on.

Newcastle United have already acquired a central-midfielder, winger and full-back this summer in Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, which leaves the centre-back role the last priority on Howe's shopping list.

The Magpies had been strongly linked with a move for Crystal Palace star Joachin Andersen, but the Eagles' £40 million valuation had deterred the club given that the star would essentially be back up for Sven Botman and Fabian Schar.

To avoid being held to ransom, The Athletic now report that Howe could switch his tactics and look to secure a loan move for a central defender rather than splashing another large fee. Whether such a move would still be for Andersen, who could become out of favour should Crystal Palace sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou, remains unclear.

