It was a massive night of Premier League action in both the race for the top four and the relegation battle last night with Newcastle United picking up another valuable three points.

Their 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park was another step closer to the promised land of Champions League football next season and left the Toffees still fighting for their lives in the bottom three. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window gets closer and closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City are now being linked with a move for a Arsenal star who has been described as a ‘key target’ for Newcastle this summer and could be weining up a £30 million bid. Elsewhere, there is said to be even more competition for another player linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer with Aston Villa reportedly entering the race for the striker. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Friday, April 28:

Manchester City ‘explore conditions’ of deal for Newcastle United ‘key target’

Per a report from Football Insider, Manchester City are actively working to find out if a deal can be done with Arsenal over the transfer of Kieran Tierney. City are said to be keen on adding depth at full back in the summer and the Gunners are believed to value the former Celtic star at around £30 million.

It has previously been reported that Newcastle have a ‘strong interest’ in signing the Scotland international in the summer and the latest report states that he remains a ‘key target’ for the Magpies. Tierny has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates this season but has shown his quality as both a left back and left wing back as well as also filling in at right back and centre back with Scotland when required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa ‘plotting’ move for striker linked with Newcastle United

Sticking with Football Insider this morning who are also reporting that Aston Villa are eyeing up a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer. The former Newcastle forward has also been linked with a return to St James’ Park in the next window in recent weeks.