Gordon was sent on in the 87th minute against his relegation-threatened former club at Goodison Park. The winger, signed in January in a £45million deal, was booed on to the pitch by home fans.

The 22-year-old was also booed off by Everton fans after a 4-1 win for third-placed Newcastle.

Howe had spoken to Gordon about his return to the stadium the day before the game.

“I’m guessing here, but I’d imagine it was difficult for him,” said United’s head coach. “I had a chat with him at length yesterday, and I was confident that he would be able to handle the environment after speaking with him.

“I think it was a good time to bring him on, to almost get it out of the way for him, really.

“It’s done now, and the game was pretty much done. I think it was a good thing for him to be able to mentally deal with, and he can hopefully move on now, and focus on his career with us.”

Speaking before the game, Howe said that United fans had only seen “glimpses” of Gordon’s talent so far.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Anthony Gordon,” said Howe. “There’s more to come from him. We’ve seen glimpses of potential, glimpses of what he can do.

“January transfers are incredibly difficult. An individual joining a new team, totally new way of playing. For a young player to adjust to that isn’t easy.

